Tnf LLC Purchases 701 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tnf LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.8% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:USMV opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.