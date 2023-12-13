Tnf LLC Sells 115 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Tnf LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FTEC opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $141.33.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

