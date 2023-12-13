Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in November

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,056.0 days.

Toho Price Performance

TKCOF remained flat at $36.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 80 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. Toho has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

