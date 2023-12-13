Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in November

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,056.0 days.
Toho Price Performance
TKCOF remained flat at $36.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 80 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. Toho has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $41.46.
Toho Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toho
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.