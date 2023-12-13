Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,717 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 202% compared to the typical volume of 2,224 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $33.31 on Wednesday, reaching $391.04. 2,905,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,834. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $392.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

