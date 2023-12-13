Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.37. 45,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 207,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGS. TheStreet downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 336,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 354,593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

