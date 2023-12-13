TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.61

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.61 and last traded at $121.21, with a volume of 22430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.71.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.11.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $314,121.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,622,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,456. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 351.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

