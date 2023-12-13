Triple Point Energy Transition Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:TENT)

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Performance

Shares of LON TENT traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 64 ($0.80). The company had a trading volume of 1,536,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,367. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 12 month low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.00 million, a P/E ratio of 638.89 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.79.

Triple Point Energy Transition Company Profile

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

