U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 154 shares of company stock worth $2,948 and have sold 5,026 shares worth $200,306. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $644,436,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,829,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,417,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,378 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

