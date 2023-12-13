U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $46.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 154 shares of company stock worth $2,948 and sold 5,026 shares worth $200,306. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Vestcor Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.