UBS Group Increases Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $71.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. 21,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,205. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

