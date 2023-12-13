Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

