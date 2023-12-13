Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut Urban Edge Properties from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UE opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

