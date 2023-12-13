US Asset Management LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

US Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,050,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,924. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

