US Asset Management LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

US Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.