US Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

US Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

