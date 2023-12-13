US Asset Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

US Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX stock opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.05. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

