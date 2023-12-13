US Asset Management LLC Sells 857 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

US Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $695,100,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

