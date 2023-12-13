Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $228.66 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.57 and a 200 day moving average of $232.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after buying an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after acquiring an additional 553,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.