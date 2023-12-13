Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,146,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $22,796,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 385.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after buying an additional 146,654 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 521.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $16,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $122.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,736. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.93.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

