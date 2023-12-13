Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director Buys C$86,769.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director William Sean Guest purchased 31,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$86,769.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:VLE remained flat at C$2.77 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 175,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,216. The company has a market capitalization of C$281.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.65. Valeura Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.23.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 64.69% and a return on equity of 137.84%. The firm had revenue of C$200.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5689382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.