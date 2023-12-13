Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Senior Officer Buys C$11,080.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,080.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VLE remained flat at C$2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. 175,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$281.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. Valeura Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.43 and a twelve month high of C$4.23.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 64.69% and a return on equity of 137.84%. The business had revenue of C$200.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5689382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

