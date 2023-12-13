Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,793.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.94. 447,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.29. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $168.08.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

