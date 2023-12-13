Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $34,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.77. The stock had a trading volume of 322,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

