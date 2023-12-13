Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VDE traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.63. The stock had a trading volume of 178,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.53.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.