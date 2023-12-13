Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $120,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,222,000 after buying an additional 121,199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $154.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

