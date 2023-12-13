Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.80. 194,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,401. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.24 and its 200-day moving average is $146.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.