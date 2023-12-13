Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.33. 2,777,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

