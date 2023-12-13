Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,905,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $503,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

