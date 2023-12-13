Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 1,045,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,905,252. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

