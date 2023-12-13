Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.