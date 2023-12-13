Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. 2,142,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,911,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

