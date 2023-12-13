Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. 657,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,603. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

