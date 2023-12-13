Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.62. The stock had a trading volume of 214,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $305.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

