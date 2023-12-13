Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $304.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $304.06. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

