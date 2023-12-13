Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $304.62. 214,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,871. The company has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $305.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.