Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

VHT stock opened at $243.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.93.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

