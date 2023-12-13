Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.77. 53,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,820. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.93. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $257.91.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

