Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 154.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.45. 101,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

