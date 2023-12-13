Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $476.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

