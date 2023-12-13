Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lifted by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after buying an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after buying an additional 328,482 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

