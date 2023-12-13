Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,016. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

