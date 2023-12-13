Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 154.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $213.77. The stock had a trading volume of 59,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.81. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.80 and a 12-month high of $213.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

