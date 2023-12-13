Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $23,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after buying an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2,372.5% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 140,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 134,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $254.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $254.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

