Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $209.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $175.70 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

