Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Boosted by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,021 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $160,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

