Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 930,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,017. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

