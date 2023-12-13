Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Narus Financial Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $76.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2164 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

