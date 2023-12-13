Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 16.1% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2164 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

