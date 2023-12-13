Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Boosted by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 4.7% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after buying an additional 1,111,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 916,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

