Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Decreased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 881,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,605. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1862 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

